Kendall Boysen

WDBX DJ SINCE: November 2018

DJ BIO: I’m a Professional Life & Addiction Recovery Coach and director of multiple support groups in the area. I love to #sharelearngrow and connecting people is the best way to do that! I started with WDBX with the hopes of providing positive alternatives to some of life’s challenges. It’s a fun way to pick up meaningful tools for your own journey to self-discovery.

I love community radio and especially the dedication and energy of WDBX. It’s so important to give community members a voice and we have a strong and diverse group. Connecting, informing, and entertaining in this manner is important for our are and adds a level of community spirit that can’t be matched.