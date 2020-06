WDBX DJ SINCE: Before I was married to my sweet precious wife. Been married 12 plus.

DJ BIO: “@–)— :O)” is my broadcast goal. If I can help just one person to laugh and forget problems, that is my goal. :O)

May you be filled with love and kindness. May you be peaceful and at ease. And may you be well. Can’t we all just get along on this teeny little thing called earth!