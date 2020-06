WDBX DJ SINCE: 2015

DJ BIO: Hey howdy hey I just love talkin’ and I’m getting a handle on reeling in the shriekin’.

I was born on the floor in Murphysboro, raised in the back room in Makanda, and refined to a luxurious laminate in Carbondale. I’m a slice of baloney on the car paint of Jackson County and while we’re not all in the same boat, we’re all in the same storm. Yeehaw.