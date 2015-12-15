At WDBX since June 1999

DJ BIO: Aur ‘Da Energy Mon’ Beck, chief tech of Advanced Energy Solutions, educator and radio personality, has lived off grid for 18 years and empowers YOU to get energized with renewable energy. Learn real, fun, interesting and low cost ways to start living the off grid mentality now. Start Simply, Start Now!

Aur is an energy efficiency advocate and is double NABCEP Certified with his company, AES Solar, installing solar since 1999. He is a founder and on the board of the Illinois Renewable Energy Association. He has a weekly radio talk show, Your Community Spirit, but he would like to be known mostly for Oil Addicts Anonymous International (a real 12 step program). For fun he cooks, dances salsa and volunteers with Rotary.