Two hours of music, guests, and discussions with Matt Martino
Friday – 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Bring in the Night is an eclectic show that varies from week to week, but has a general theme each show. Sometimes it will feature independent artists that Matt has worked with through the years. Other times, guests artists will discuss the music industry or perform live. And many times it will simply be a playlist of some of Matt’s favorites.
At WDBX since June 2020
DJ BIO: I like long walks on the beach, going to the mall, and talking on the phone with my friends.
A Southern Illinois native, happy to be home and playing a small role in the music scene.