A weekly eco-talk show with a sense of humor and a focus on climate and renewable energy news.
Friday – 10:00am – 11:00am
Our hosts, Aur “Da Energy Mon” and Treesong, have been helping the show’s listeners to prepare for the end of the world as we know it since about 1999. In that time, we have survived many apocalypses. We hope to survive many more by keeping on top of the latest eco-news, interesting holidays, and local community happenings in Southern Illinois.
The first segment of each episode focuses on eco-news stories that will likely be of interest to people around the world. The second segment focuses on local community happenings in Southern Illinois. If you don’t live in Southern Illinois, you can either tune out for this portion, or stay tuned in for ideas about events in your own community.
- Aur ‘Da Energy Mon’
At WDBX since June 1999
DJ BIO: Aur ‘Da Energy Mon’ Beck, chief tech of Advanced Energy Solutions, educator and radio personality, has lived off grid for 18 years and empowers YOU to get energized with renewable energy. Learn real, fun, interesting and low cost ways to start living the off grid mentality now. Start Simply, Start Now!
Aur is an energy efficiency advocate and is double NABCEP Certified with his company, AES Solar, installing solar since 1999. He is a founder and on the board of the Illinois Renewable Energy Association. He has a weekly radio talk show, Your Community Spirit, but he would like to be known mostly for Oil Addicts Anonymous International (a real 12 step program). For fun he cooks, dances salsa and volunteers with Rotary.
- Treesong
At WDBX Since: 2000
DJ BIO: I am a father, husband, author, talk radio host, and Real-Life Superhero. I enjoy hearing from listeners who liked my show or have read my books! You can find me on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
I love the fact that WDBX is a community radio station that broadcasts such a wide range of music and talk that isn’t available elsewhere. I like to say that WDBX features every type of music you can imagine — and some that you can’t! I’m glad to do my part by talking on the air about climate justice, local events, and local authors.