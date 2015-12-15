Your Community Spirit

A weekly eco-talk show with a sense of humor and a focus on climate and renewable energy news.

Friday – 10:00am – 11:00am

Our hosts, Aur “Da Energy Mon” and Treesong, have been helping the show’s listeners to prepare for the end of the world as we know it since about 1999. In that time, we have survived many apocalypses. We hope to survive many more by keeping on top of the latest eco-news, interesting holidays, and local community happenings in Southern Illinois.

The first segment of each episode focuses on eco-news stories that will likely be of interest to people around the world. The second segment focuses on local community happenings in Southern Illinois. If you don’t live in Southern Illinois, you can either tune out for this portion, or stay tuned in for ideas about events in your own community.