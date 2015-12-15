At WDBX Since: 2000

DJ BIO: I am a father, husband, author, talk radio host, and Real-Life Superhero. I enjoy hearing from listeners who liked my show or have read my books! You can find me on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

I love the fact that WDBX is a community radio station that broadcasts such a wide range of music and talk that isn’t available elsewhere. I like to say that WDBX features every type of music you can imagine — and some that you can’t! I’m glad to do my part by talking on the air about climate justice, local events, and local authors.