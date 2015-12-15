The Sarah Mae Show

WDBX DJ SINCE: February 1996

DJ BIO: I like to play music without much talking. If you tune in you’ll hear classic rock, golden oldies, some folk, and even some more modern tunes I love. Be aware of the occasional ‘off genre’ tune or set.

I love WDBX not only for all of the unique and wonderful programming but also because of all the people I’ve met through the station. WDBX is truly a community effort and I love that. Whether it’s just in passing before or after a show, volunteering at or attending one of our events, or even the process of training new DJs, I’ve gotten to acquire several new friends I may never have met otherwise.