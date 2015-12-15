At WDBX since 7/21/2020

I listen to WDBX every day here in Carbondale. I love Carbondale and am proud to have been born and raised in this area. I believe in the permanence of community radio

Born in Carbondale and raised in Benton, I’ve taken in a large dose of Midwestern culture. I’ve been playing music since I was 3, and the two collide naturally. Growing up in the Midwest define who I am as an artist. As a co-host of Marvelous Music of the Midwest, we will pinpoint the particular characteristics that make up a midwestern artist as we dig into all genres of music coming from the Midwest.