Rich Whitney / The Big Bad Wolf

DJ BIO: The Big Bad Wolf, a/k/a Rich Whitney, is an attorney serving as an appellate public defender, a political, environmental and peace activist, occasional actor, husband, father and grandfather. He was one of the co-founders of the Illinois Green Party and has been a candidate for public office. He currently serves as vice-chair of the Jackson County Mass Transit District Board, and is very active with SAFE, the Illinois Coalition Against Fracking, the Southern Illinois Peace Coalition and other organizations devoted to ending war.

WDBX is one of the jewels of living in Southern Illinois. Collectively, we provide great alternative news, information and commentary, including lots of local news and information on local happenings. The music is astonishingly good, and varied. Our DJs have a wealth of knowledge that I truly believe would stack up against the talent of any other station. I constantly learn more about fabulously entertaining music just by listening to this station. If a radio station can be one of your best friends, WDBX is one of mine.