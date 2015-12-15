Societal Discharge

At WDBX since July 3rd during the summer of Rona 2020

I’m a student here in Carbondale currently finishing my AS at John A Logan and intending to study biochemistry at SIU. I’ll be playing almost exclusively punk rock but don’t be surprised to occasionally hear something else if the mood calls for it. I’m excited to expose some of my favorite artists to the community and maybe make some new friends along the way.

I love WDBX for the same reason everybody else does; its wide breadth of culture, personality, and perspective. I’m grateful the station has provided me an opportunity to express myself and I’m happy to contribute to its cause