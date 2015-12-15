LGBTQ news and commentary
Wednesday – 9:00am – 10:00am
Isn’t It Queer is a weekly talk radio show addressing a variety of issues impacting the LGBTQ community and our allies. We discuss an raise awareness about local LGBTQ news and events, but also offer our perspective on national and international LGBTQ news.
- Jonny Gray
At WDBX since January 2013
I love being a part of the WDBX family. I like being part of something that is truly made for and by the community. I also like co-hosting a show that was started by others in the community and (I hope) will be passed on to others when I can no longer do it.
When I’m not puttering about with sound equipment and software, I enjoy being a Communication Studies professor at SIU where I teach courses in rhetoric and performance studies and specialize in environmental communication. I split my time pretty evenly between LGBTQ and environmental advocacy. I am particularly interested in sparking people’s aesthetic creativity to address the many challenges that face us, and exploring those beautifully queer spaces where art and science meet.