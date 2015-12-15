Chris Wittman

At WDBX since November 2003

Previous shows: The Frodis Room (2003-2008), Apples & Oranges (2008-2013)

I enjoy being able to share music I find and enjoy myself. In a way, having a radio program keeps the excitement of finding new (old) music enjoyable. When I find something I truly enjoy, I keep the listeners in mind. I have been on the air since late 2003. Through life we have some rough patches and sometimes those two hours on the air can be the best medicine. The station luckily remains a staple of the community. With ever changing economic developments in our area, it’s still one of the few things left that gives Carbondale it’s unique identity.

Growing up, my mother sat me in front of the television to watch The Monkees. Not long after, she brought the Beatles into my life. Her old records were of those groups along with an array of other 1960’s (and beyond) artists. My thirst for more sounds from the 1960’s period developed and it still goes on. It truly is a never ending pool of recordings that may or may never have gotten past being a regional hit (or non-hit), a demo, an unreleased session, or even past someone’s basement. These are the recordings I seek and want to share with my listeners.