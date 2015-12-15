The name of the show says it all – celebrating the voices of the hers.

Tuesday – 8:00pm – 10:00pm

HER TURN RADIO turns the spotlight on the female voice. It’s an eclectic blend of music of all genres, past and present, the familiar and the not. I enjoy introducing listeners to music thats new to them that might become part of their soundtrack. Music has always been a huge part of my life and I love to share it with people. I am extremely proud to be a volunteer DJ at WDBX since 2000.

@her_turn_radio_show on Instagram